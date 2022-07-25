Chelsea to sanction loan exit for 22-year-old wanted by QPR, Preston

Chelsea will allow Dujon Sterling to head out on loan this summer, with QPR and Preston North End both expressing interest in the defender.

QPR and Preston are both in the market for further additions before the window slams shut.

The Lilywhites have already been mentioned as suitors in the battle for Sterling, with Lancs Live stating earlier this month that Ryan Lowe had identified the 22-year-old as a target in his bid to bolster his options on the right-hand side.

Now, the Evening Standard has issued the latest in Sterling’s situation, revealing rival interest from fellow Championship side QPR.

Not only is it said that the R’s are now showing interest, but it is claimed that Chelsea will sanction another loan exit for the defender this summer. The Premier League giants ‘will not entertain’ the possibility of a permanent exit, bit it seems a new loan move is on the cards ahead of the new season.

Shortly after taking the helm at Loftus Road, QPR boss Michael Beale stated that he wouldn’t hesitate to make the most of the relationships he has built up in his time in the game.

Now, it seems the former Chelsea coach is looking to reunite with one of the Blues’ talents to bolster his squad.

The Stamford Bridge outfit will know they can entrust Beale with their young talents and the R’s will be hoping that can give them an edge on Preston in the race for Sterling.

It would be Sterling’s fourth loan spell away from Chelsea having previously spent time with Coventry City, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic.