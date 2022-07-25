Blackpool suffer devastating blow in pursuit of Irish youngster

Blackpool’s deal for Shamrock Rovers’ Andy Lyons is off due to the Irish side suffering an injury blow in their defensive ranks, according to LancsLive.

Lyons, 21, has played heavily for Shamrock Rovers since he joined in 2022.

Lyons has featured in 21 games in Ireland’s top tier, scoring six and assisting a further five from his natural right-back position.

The 21-year-old is a current Ireland U21 international and his eye-catching performances have earned him interest from the Championship.

Blackpool had made three offers for Lyons with the fee ranging from £100,000 to £250,000 with the Seasiders hopeful the latter price range would’ve been enough to secure Lyons’ services before the opening weekend of the new campaign.

However, it has been revealed an injury development at the Irish side appears to have stopped this deal in its tracks. Shamrock Rovers defender Pico Lopes has picked up an injury keeping him out for a number of months, meaning Lyons is needed for defensive cover in Ireland.

Plan B…

The 2022/23 season begins in less than a week and Michael Appleton’s side will now need to turn their attention to another transfer target.

The same LancsLive report states Blackpool are confident of securing a deal with another target before their opening game this Saturday.

Blackpool had a solid first year back in the second-tier and following the surprise departure of boss Neil Critchley, it’s now down to Appleton to solidify the Seasiders as a Championship team. Appleton is tasked with building on the Seasiders’ 16th place finish last season and the former Lincoln City boss has high expectations to live up to if he wants to be considered a success for the Tangerines.

Blackpool begin their new era under Appleton with an outing against Reading this Saturday and throughout this week, all eyes will be on whether they can secure a Lyons’ replacement in time.