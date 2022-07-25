‘A really shrewd signing’ – All of Bristol City’s summer signings rated out of 10

Bristol City made a strong start to the summer transfer window but have since seen activity quieten down.

Earlier on in the summer, Bristol City were the busiest team in the Championship.

They looked set for a huge summer overhaul but their past few weeks have been quiet, suggesting that the Robins just got their business done quickly.

Nevertheless, here we rate their summer signings so far out of 10…

Kane Wilson

Wilson was one of the best players in League Two with Forest Green Rovers last season. He featured in all but one of his side’s 46 league fixtures, scoring three and assisting 13 as Forest Green earned promotion.

Pearson has a solid right wing-back option in Alex Scott and so Wilson might have been signed early on to provide back-up in case Scott left.

But Wilson is still a solid signing and could perhaps play further ahead of Scott or vice-versa.

Rating: 9/10

Mark Sykes

Sykes is an exciting signing. He impressed for Oxford United last season, scoring eight and assisting five in League One.

He’s a midfielder with a bit of creativity about him and that’s something that Bristol City maybe lacked at times last season – if he can find his rhythm early on then Sykes could well be one of Bristol City’s most important players next season.

Rating: 8.5/10

Kal Naismith

Naismith was a fan favourite with Luton Town last season and his departure and subsequent move to Bristol City surprised a lot of Hatters fans.

He featured 44 times in Championship fixtures last season and scored twice, grabbing eight assists in the process too.

Naismith is a well-rounded and experienced midfielder who will bring a bit of experience to an otherwise youthful side – this one’s a really shrewd signing from Nigel Pearson.

Rating: 8.5/10

Stefan Bajic

Bajic is Bristol City’s most recent signing. He joined on a free transfer but it’s not known whether or not he’ll play as no.2 to Daniel Bentley next season or not.

Still, it’s a signing for the future – 20 years old is very young for a goalkeeper but coming from St Etienne, Bajic will surely be a player with potential.

Rating: 7.5/10