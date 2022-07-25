‘A really, really exciting signing’ – All of Millwall’s summer signings rated out of 10

Millwall have enjoyed an impressive summer in the transfer window, ahead of what is Gary Rowett’s fourth season at the helm.

Millwall almost claimed a top-six finish last season. It came after a slow start to the campaign but Rowett continues to lay down the foundations for a promotion push.

And those foundations continue to be laid with the Lions breaking their transfer record this summer, with five joining in total.

Here we rank all five of Millwall’s summer signings so far out of 10…

Zian Flemming

The Lions broke their transfer record when they signed Flemming from Fortuna Sittard for £1.7million earlier this summer.

Flemming scored 12 Eredivisie goals in each of his last two seasons with the club and for Millwall, it’s a really, really exciting signing.

If Rowett can slowly introduce Flemming to Championship football and get him scoring, it could be Rowett’s best Millwall signing yet.

Rating: 9.5/10

Benik Afobe

Rowett has brought Afobe back to The Den on a permanent basis, bolstering his striker options with the man who scored 12 Championship goals for the Lions last season.

And now that Afobe has found a permanent club after several loan spells, we could see the 29-year-old really start to hit his prime.

Rating: 9/10

George Honeyman

Honeyman joins Millwall from Hull City. It was a somewhat random signing on the face of it but in fairness, it’s a really smart signing from Rowett.

The 27-year-old became a fan favourite with Hull City for his well-rounded game – he can attack and defend, create and score goals and most importantly, he always gives his all on the pitch.

A very decent signing for Millwall.

Rating: 8.5/10

Jamie Shackleton

Midfielder Shackleton has signed for Millwall on a season-long loan.

A product of the Leeds United academy, Shackleton has racked up a number of first-team appearances for the Whites, featuring 14 times in the Premier League last season.

With Millwall though, Shackleton will surely get his best experience of first-team football to date and his combative style of play could really fit in well at The Den.

Rating: 8/10

Charlie Cresswell

Another loan signing from Leeds, Cresswell joins on loan having made his Premier League debut for the club last time round.

An established member of the England U21 team, centre-back Cresswell will no doubt replace Dan Ballard’s presence at the back and could yet play a lot of games for the Lions next time round.

Still unproven and inexperienced, Cresswell is a somewhat risky signing, but an exciting one nevertheless.

Rating: 7.5/10