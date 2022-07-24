Update emerges on loan deal struck between Millwall and Leeds United for Shackleton

According to reporter Richard Cawley, Millwall have the chance to sign Leeds United youngster Jamie Shackleton on a permanent deal.

This potential opportunity is due to the fact that the Lions have negotiated a purchase option in his current loan deal.

Cawley writes that Millwall “have negotiated an option to buy” Shackleton if the Leeds United midfielder delivers the goods during his season-long stay at The Den.

Promise and potential…

Jamie Shackleton might be a 22-year-old but he arrives at Gary Rowett’s Millwall with a wealth of experience since breaking through at Elland Road.

Shackleton has been with Leeds since he was a schoolboy. In his time there he has shown both potential and promise and this has propelled him to the senior squad.

He has 78 appearances to his name for the first team at Leeds United. 40 of these appearances have been at Championship level and 27 have seen him appear in the Premier League.

The youngster was also a part of a Marcelo Bielsa-trained Leeds side that was promoted to the Premier League as champions.

Now at The Den for the season, Shackleton’s performances could lead to a permanent move away from Elland Road.

Reporter Cawley writes that Millwall “have structured the deal so they can make Shackleton’s switch a permanent one.”

Thoughts?

Dismiss all the rivalry between Leeds United and Millwall for a moment. If Lions fans put that to one side and focus on the player, they will see what he can bring to their side.

Under Bielsa, Shackleton was encouraged to be a more versatile player. He appeared almost as equally as a central midfielder (40 times) as he did a right-back (32 times).

Whilst he favours a more central role, Jamie Shackleton is equally adept at filling in at right-back. His natural tendency is to get forward; this would benefit Millwall.

If there is any chance that Millwall could make his signature a permanent one after next season’s loan, the Lions should do so without hesitation.