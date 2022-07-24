Swansea City register interest in Tottenham Hotspur starlet

Swansea City have registered their interest in the 20-year-old, with Tottenham Hotspur unsure of what to do with the player for the upcoming campaign. His playing time would likely be limited given the amount of talent ahead of him in midfield and so a move away could benefit all parties.

The Swans do face competition from several other sides in the EFL according to the report. These sides remain unnamed, but are monitoring the youngsters situation whilst Russell Martin’s side’s interest appears more concrete.

White has played twice for Spurs, but is considered part of the first-team fold having been included in the matchday squad a total of 35 times. He trains regularly with the senior side and is highly regarded at the North London club.

The report does not specify whether Swansea City‘s pursuit of the player would be a permanent move or a loan deal. However, given his potential and involvement in the first-team picture at Spurs, it is safe to assume the switch would be temporary.

White could be a huge asset…

Having played in the first-team at Spurs under a manager like Antonio Conte, it shows just how highly regarded and how talented White is. If Swansea City can get a deal over the line he could be a huge asset to Martin’s side.

He is strong in the tackle and is tidy with the ball at his feet. He can also play a number of positions, having played as a holding midfielder, a number eight and even as a left-back on occasion given his defensive capabilities.

Swansea City‘s transfer dealings so far this window have been positive and they are certainly strengthening their squad ahead of next season. If they can seal a deal for White in the coming weeks, they will be in an even better situation going into this season than they were this time last year.