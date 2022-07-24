Stoke City enter into talks with released Fulham man, report claims

Stoke City have already brought in centre-backs Aden Flint and Harry Clarke, yet manager Michael O’Neill is looking to sign another before their season opener with Millwall on July 30th.

Having allowed James Chester to leave the club at the end of his contract, it meant the Potters needed a replacement, whilst also continuing to strengthen their back-line with further additions.

They have been linked with Mawson recently, who recently left Premier League new boys Fulham. The 28-year-old is now believed to have entered into talks to sign, according to Football Insider.

He made a name for himself at Barnsley in the lower divisions and went on to sign for Swansea City in the Premier League. He was even called up to the England squad whilst plying his trade at the Liberty Stadium.

The centre-back moved onto Fulham in 2018, but having fallen down the pecking order in West London he was allowed to depart at the end of his contract earlier this month.

A solid addition for the Potters…

Mawson brings with him plenty of experience having played in both the EFL and the top flight throughout his career so far. He is strong and athletic and could form a solid partnership with Flint in the heart of defence.

Stoke City have been active in the transfer market so far this summer signing nine players in total. Mawson would be another solid addition if they can get the deal over the line to shore up their defence.

O’Neill’s side conceded 52 goals last season, with 14 sides conceding more than them over the course of the campaign. Although their defence wasn’t too much of a concern, adding to their ranks in this department will only help their cause, as they aim to push for a place in the top-six next time around.