Sheffield Wednesday linked with ambitious move for Rangers star

According to Alan Nixon, Sheffield Wednesday are set to join the race for Rangers star striker Kemar Roofe.

The Owls lost out in the League One play-offs to an eventually-promoted Sunderland outfit last time round.

Like all clubs, Wednesday are in summer rebuild mode with the news season just around the corner.

According to Nixon, part of those plans involve a move for Rangers’ star striker Roofe.

Roofe to Wednesday – a move not to be slated?

Kemar Roofe started to make a name for himself at Sheffield Wednesday’s League One rivals Oxford United.

A big move saw him head to Leeds United where he excelled in the Championship for the Whites. At Elland Road, he scored 32 goals and registered 14 assists in 121 games.

From those exploits, another big move saw him end up at Anderlecht for a season before a move to his current side, Rangers.

Since arriving at Ibrox, Roofe has scored 34 goals and provided five assists in just 72 games.

Nixon points out that Sheffield Wednesday are not alone in their interest in Roofe and that boss Darren Moore is “trying to win the race” for the Gers star.

Roofe to fly with the Owls…thoughts?

As no-brainer moves go, this would definitely be up there amongst the elite of such moves. Roofe is only 29 and has shown that he is still at the peak of his scoring prowess.

34 goals in just 72 appearances for Rangers tells enough of a tale to be able to convince even the most downcast of Sheffield Wednesday fans.

Roofe’s movement off the ball, his ability to make runs behind defenders and his pace make him a dangerous opponent.

Those three attributes run alongside and complement the fact that he is an out-and-out goalscorer. Remember, he’s scored at levels higher than League One.

In short, let Roofe loose in League One and you are looking at a 20-goal striker.

It’s not a case of ‘should’ Sheffield Wednesday make a move for Kemar Roofe rather it is a case of the ‘must’ seal the deal.