Sheffield United set to swoop for released Crystal Palace youngster

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Sheffield United are interested in bringing released Crystal Palace youngster Sean Robertson to Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United are in the latter stages of the preseason and have so far been relatively quiet in the transfer market.

So far, the Blades have signed Anel Ahmedhodzic from Malmo. They have also loaned in Manchester City youngster Tommy Doyle and Newcastle United veteran Ciaran Clark.

Now Nixon writes that former Eagle Robertson is also set to join the Steel City club.

Sheffield United swoop for ex-Eagles’ youngster Robertson

21-year-old Robertson came up through the youth ranks at Selhurst Park, joining the London club as a schoolboy.

He didn’t manage to crack the senior squad, only having two EFL Trophy appearances last season to his name.

Across his time with the Eagles, Robertson has made 10 Premier League 2 appearances, registering two assists.

Crystal Palace released him at the end of his last contract and he’s been a free agent since.

Nixon writes that Sheffield United are interested and that Robertson “may be offered a deal after his Palace exit.”

Robertson and cutting it as a Blade…thoughts?

Sean Robertson will have benefited from world-class coaching at Crystal Palace. That is a benefit that he would bring with him to Bramall Lane.

It is a platform that Paul Heckinbottom’s coaching team can build on and his age adds to his development potential.

Sheffield United need cover at right-back which is Robertson’s favoured position. Blades star Jayden Bogle is still recovering from injury.

Bringing in Sean Robertson on a free transfer is something that the Blades should look to do.

He’d be a player who could definitely cut it at Championship level.