Key update shared on Blackburn Rovers’ pursuit of Liverpool talent

According to Alan Nixon, Championship side Blackburn Rovers “are strong favourites” to sign Liverpool talent Tyler Morton on loan.

Blackburn Rovers finished just outside the play-offs last season and now face a new campaign under Jon Dahl Tomasson. This comes after the departure of Tony Mowbray.

Blackburn’s interest hit an obstacle late last week due to injuries within Liverpool’s squad. This news came via reporter Rich Sharpe.

However, Nixon remains confident that Rovers will land their man and that this could be something that happens “in the next week.”

Tyler Morton and Blackburn interest…

Wallasey-born youngster Morton is an 18-year-old midfielder who is highly rated at Liverpool.

He’s been with the Anfield outfit since he was a schoolboy and he has progressed through the age ranks to the Under-23s.

He’s made 35 appearances for the Reds’ Under-23s, scoring six goals and registering eight assists.

This total builds on the back of five goals and six assists for the Under-18s at the Merseyside giants.

Morton has also broken into the first-team picture at Anfield with nine appearances for the senior squad. Two of these appearances have seen him appear in the Premier League.

Nixon adds that Morton is currently with the first team in Austria but “could be released for a medical” at Ewood Park.

Thoughts?

Blackburn Rovers and Liverpool have a good relationship when it comes to loaning young talent.

It was due to his time at Ewood Park that Reds’ youngster Harvey Elliott blossomed and bloomed into the player he is today.

That developmental aspect will have been noticed by Liverpool and will stand the Lancashire side in good stead.

Youngster Morton definitely has goals and assists in him, the figures show that. Blackburn would be in a position to expose him to extended game time.

In sort, Tyler Morton would be a very good signing for Rovers and they should go all out to ensure that he’s at the club next season.