Huddersfield Town and Millwall interested in deal for Everton man

Huddersfield will need to rebuild after losing head coach Carlos Corberan if they are to match last season’s Play-Off Final heroics.

Millwall are also in the midst of a rebuild after a 9th-place finish in last season’s Championship table.

Sun man Nixon says that both are interested in landing Simms who could join on a permanent deal from Everton.

Huddersfield and Millwall battle over Simms

Nixon writes that Everton are “due to decide on the future” of Simms and that interest is there from the Terriers and the Lions.

Oldham-born Simms has experience out on loan from Goodison Park, making temporary moves to both Blackpool and SPL side Hearts.

His time with Blackpool saw him make 24 appearances, hitting the back of the net 10 times as well as registering three assists.

His time with Scottish side Hearts saw a return of seven goals and one assist in 21 appearances.

Nixon states that Huddersfield Town and Millwall are “keen on him.” He adds “The Terriers are confident they can win the race to sign him.”

Simms has two years left on his current deal with Everton so a move to either Championship side would involve a fee.

Although Huddersfield Town are seen as favourites, Nixon warns that Millwall “may yet try to outbid” the Terriers.

Thoughts?

Huddersfield Town and Millwall would both be wise to try and land Ellis Simms. He’s a youngster with definite potential.

He’s shown on loan spells that he has the ability to make the move into a first-team set-up.

He’s also – more importantly – shown that he knows where the back of the net is. Obviously, for a centre-forward that is basic currency.

However, it appears that it will not be a straightforward task for the Terriers to land him. This is especially so with Millwall also keen.

Whoever lands him, Ellis Simms would be an exciting youngster who’d easily adapt to the Championship.