‘He’d like to come’ – Wilder shares update on Middlesbrough’s pursuit of free agent defender

Middlesbrough have had Smith on trial throughout the entirety of pre-season with the right-back playing in all five games in the lead up to the regular campaign.

The 30-year-old has played at both right wing-back and as a centre-back in pre-season and so offers Boro a couple of options. Given he is also a free agent, the Teessiders would not need to cough up any transfer fee for the player.

It was reported that Wilder’s side were competing with League One outfit Derby County for Smith’s signature, but the Middlesbrough boss has given a positive update on their pursuit of the defender.

“We’re having a chat. I’ll have a chat with Tommy over the next 24 or 48 hours and see where that is,” he said in the interview with The Northern Echo.

“He’s got a couple of clubs that are interested in him. He’d like to come here, but it’s got to be right for Tommy as much as it’s got to be right for us. We’ll see where that goes.”

With talks ongoing and Wilder stating that Smith wants to be at the Riverside next season, this looks to be a hugely positive update for Middlesbrough. His affiliation with the club already, having taken part in pre-season, should give them the edge over their competitors and see them over the line.

Both Dael Fry and Paddy McNair were missing in Middlesbrough‘s latest friendly with Marseille and left wing-back Marc Bola was utilised as a centre-back with Smith coming on in the second-half. Therefore, given their current injury issues, Wilder’s side will be looking for defensive options coming into the season and Smith could provide a very useful addition.

He boasts plenty of experience having played in the EFL with both Stoke City and Huddersfield Town, whilst also captaining the latter in the Premier League. His versatility will also stand him in good stead and so will be a valuable new recruit into the Boro ranks if talks progress and the deal is sealed.