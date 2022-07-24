Charlton Athletic eyeing move for Crystal Palace talent, report reveals

According to Alan Nixon, Crystal Palace youngster David Ozoh is a loan target for League One side Charlton Athletic.

Charlton Athletic are in the midst of the usual summer restructuring as they look to improve on last season’s 13th place finish.

The Addicks have brought in a number free transfers such as Jack Payne, Joe Wollacot and Mandela Egbo.

They have also landed Fulham starlet Steven Sessegnon on loan. Now fellow Londoner Ozoh could be about to join him.

Midfield talent Ozoh interests Addicks

17-year-old David Ozoh is highly rated at Selhurst Park and he is a vital part of the Eagles’ Under-18’s set-up.

To that end, he’s accumulated 27 U18 Premier League appearances, scoring two goals and registering one assist.

His talents have seen him play up the age groups and he has two Premier League 2 appearances for the Under-23s.

He has also caught the eye of new Palace boss Patrick Viera; Ozoh started their last friendly game against Leeds United in Australia.

Speaking to the club website, Ozoh said of that first start for Palace, “it’s a dream come true…I’m pleased with my performance.”

Nixon says that Ozoh “is fancied by Charlton” but the Sun man does warn that there are others also keen.

Thoughts?

Appearing for Crystal Palace against Premier League opposition in a friendly is an indication of the standing he has at the London club.

He did well in that appearance against Jesse Marsch’s Leeds United side. More importantly, he did not look out of place against Premier League opposition.

If Crystal Palace are looking to get him extended first-team experience, League One would be the ideal level for 17-year-old Ozoh.

Charlton Athletic would therefore be wise to try and steal a march on any other interested sides and keep it local with a loan for the talented youngster.