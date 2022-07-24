Burnley learn price of Jordan Gabriel transfer as Blackpool make big demand

Recently-relegated Burnley are in the midst of a defensive rebuild with the Championship season just around the corner.

James Tarkowski and Ben Mee have moved on and Burnley have been linked with a move for the Tangerines Gabriel.

The Clarets have entered an opening bid for him but Blackpool have rebuffed what must have been a lowball offer.

Instead, the Seasiders have come back with demands that Vincent Kompany’s side match their £3million valuation of 23-year-old Gabriel.

A man in demand…

Gabriel’s football journey started at Arsenal and took in Southend United before his move to Nottingham Forest.

Attacking full-back Gabriel has only been at Blackpool since a move from Nottingham Forest last August.

However, his displays at Bloomfield Road have caught the eye and one of those so caught seems to be Burnley.

He made 25 appearances for Blackpool in last season’s Championship campaign, registering one assist.

Nixon writes that Burnley’s opening bid of £750,000 must be quadrupled if the Clarets are to have any hope of snapping up Gabriel.

Nixon does add that there is a glimmer of hope that Burnley might be able to land their man more cheaply.

He says that the sides could agree to settle on a deal at £1.5million with added appearance clauses bringing the price up.

Thoughts?

Burnley definitely do need reinforcements at the back after the departures of Tarkowski and Mee.

Obviously, Gabriel would not be able to cover their positions but he would be a welcome addition at Turf Moor.

He’s shown that he has potential and he is a player who likes to get forward. That attacking intent will be needed if the Clarets are to aim for promotion next season.

With the start of their 2022/23 campaign just around the corner, Burnley should definitely be making a move for Jordan Gabriel.