Can Sheffield Wednesday claim automatic promotion from League One next season?

The Owls endured a rocky season last time around, with injury worries and too many draws setting them up for disappointment.

However, draws turned into wins and Darren Moore’s side really brought it together in the final months of the season. And while they lost out to eventual promotion-winners Sunderland in the play-offs, the aim of finishing in the top-six was achieved.

Now, heading into the new season, Sheffield Wednesday look to be in a really strong position. Influential players like Barry Bannan and Josh Windass have remained thus far while eye-catching swoops for the likes of Michael Smith, Michael Ihiekwe, Will Vaulks and more have Moore and co looking ready for an automatic promotion push.

That said though, the competition at the top of the table looks to be as strong as ever.

Up for the fight?

The scrap for promotion to the Championship could be a huge one next season.

Recently relegated sides Derby County, Peterborough United and Barnsley will all be looking to fight for an immediate return to the second-tier. The Rams have enjoyed an exciting summer rebuild, while Posh have held on to key players and the Tykes have made some shrewd but strong additions.

Ipswich Town will be determined to end their long-awaited return to the second-tier too. To put in briefly, there’s a whole load of sides with ambitions of earning promotion to the Championship.

Be it Sheffield Wednesday or someone else, whoever earns one of the top two spots will not have an easy run of things. They will have to be of the right mentality to stay one step ahead of the competition while hoping for some luck with injuries and the like along the way.

All that said though, there is one thing Moore needs to add to his squad before the window slams shut: pace.

Strikers as good as the earlier mentioned Smith and Gregory don’t need pace to be dangerous, but having players out wide to get at opposition full-backs and break quickly could be vital. Sunderland showed just that in defeating Wednesday in the play-offs last season, so it should be at least on Moore’s mind.

Despite the need for speed, the Owls are only a step or two away from building a team ready to fight for promotion.

With the current squad, expectations should be high. It won’t be an easy feat by any means, but with an injection of pace and some better luck with injuries, Sheffield Wednesday should have what it takes to claim a top-two spot.