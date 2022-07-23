Can Norwich City’s Gabriel Sara hit the ground running in his first year in the Championship?

Norwich City signed Gabriel Sara earlier this month from Brazil’s top tier and they have a big prospect on their hands.

Sara, 23, has spent his entire career playing in his home country of Brazil until moving to Carrow Road this summer.

Last season, Sara only managed one goal from 15 appearances for Sao Paulo, but the year prior to this he bagged ten goals and three assists in 47 games. The central midfielder clearly has huge potential and his talent could take him to a high level in his career, with a switch to the Canaries the next step in his bid to reach the top.

Norwich City, despite a quiet window to date, are a club with high expectations and will surely want to be in and around the top-end of the table come the end of the season.

The 23-year-old Brazilian youngster could play a big part in that, but joining a new team in a new country could take some adjusting, so the question begs, will Sara be able to hit the ground running in the 2022/23 season?

All about management…

Sara’s development and progress will heavily rely on how he is managed by the Canaries’ staff.

With Dean Smith at the helm, Norwich City have a boss who knows how to handle youngsters and get the best out of them, so hopefully, this doesn’t prove too much of an issue. It’s possible Sara is eased into first-team football for Norwich City in the Championship to allow him to adapt to a high-tempo, ruthless Championship style.

The 23-year-old will be hoping to gel quickly with his new teammates to help him settle into life both on and off the pitch in Norfolk.

It’s a long season for Championship clubs, with 46 league games to play as well as FA Cup and Carabao Cup matches. The quick turnarounds to midweek fixtures will mean squad rotation is crucial and it almost certainly guarantees Sara will get his fair share of chances this season. Cup competitions, much like pre-season, should prove to be a good platform for Sara to grow in confidence, which he can take into the biggest games the Championship has to offer.

Sara has a very exciting skillset and whilst it may take him some time to settle in, it will be hoped his ability can shine through over the season. It’s important fans and coaches alike stay patient with Sara if needs be, but if he can begin his season strongly, that momentum and confidence could be enough to see him guide Norwich City to a successful 2022/23 season.

The Canaries begin their season with a game against Cardiff City on July 3oth.