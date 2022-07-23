Are Preston North End realistic promotion contenders under Ryan Lowe?

It’s easy to be caught up in the excitement at Preston North End ahead of manager Ryan Lowe’s first full season.

Cast your mind back to the 4th of December 2021 when the Lilywhites had just suffered defeat to Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers, the final chapter of Frankie McAvoy’s miserable tenure in the Deepdale hot seat.

Since that dismal derby defeat, North End seems a different club, buzzing with anticipation as Lowe makes his mark on the side who pride themselves as the original invincibles.

The dream of reaching the top division seemed fanciful in the first term of last season, but the City and team seem entwined in the battle to grasp the promised land for the first time since relegation in 1961.

North End’s squad needed a revamp the fact was no secret, with established figures in Scott Sinclair, Tom Barkhuizen, Paul Huntington and Joe Rafferty departing, amongst others.

Incoming may be slow on arriving, but players of Freddie Woodman and Robbie Brady quality are impressive acquisitions, with the signature of Ben Woodman is potentially shrewd but risky despite a productive pre-season

David Cornell provides goalkeeping cover, and the emergence of young playmaker Mikey O’Neill from the academy adds to the intrigue of the Preston side.

Is promotion a pipe-dream or close to reality?

The Lilywhites still lack depth in crucial areas, which may hamper their playoff hopes, but this is a matter that Lowe acknowledges and seeks to nail down before the transfer window closes.

Signing a striker to partner Emil Riis who surpassed prediction during the previous campaign, will be a priority, with Ched Evans and Sean Maguire being the only current options.

Reports of a Callum Robinson return seem promising to bolster the attacking department, but links to Andre Gray and Nahki Wells did not materialise.

Wing-backs are the key to Lowe’s 3-1-4-2 setup, with the instruction to filter infield to act as an extra playmaker while attacking, a role that has seen the revival of Brad Potts’ Preston career and suits Brady’s creative capabilities.

Some of the full-backs and wingers at Deepdale last season were not suited to that style, and rumours have also suggested Djon Sterling could be sought from Chelsea to add another option.

There will be plenty of competition for a place at the top of the Championship, but a few more additions of excellence will do Preston’s chances no harm.

The club’s togetherness after selling their highest total of season tickets in 50 years will create an extra edge which will aid their belief that this could be the year promotion is not just a delusional idea.

We are a lifetime away from the Tom Finney-inspired success of the 1950s, and false dawns as recent as Alex Neil’s tenure still consume the mind of the Preston fanbase.

But under their straight-talking Scouse leader, the ambition seems reasonable with the reminder that every organisation is as effective as those who bear the most responsibility.