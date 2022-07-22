‘We’re in discussions’ – Ryan Lowe issues promising Preston North End transfer update

Preston North End have brought in four players on permanent deals already this summer, three of which are on free transfers.

But, they are not done yet and are looking to further bolster their options in the hopes of improving on last year’s mid-table finish.

They have signed two new goalkeepers in Freddie Woodman and David Cornell as well as wingers Robbie Brady and Ben Woodburn. Yet Lilywhites boss Lowe has revealed there are even more new arrivals around the corner.

“We’ve got two loans lined up, one sort of agreed in principle, although you never say never, and the other one we’re waiting on a decision. Hopefully, they’re not far away,” he said to the Lancashire Post.

“We need four, we’ve got four lined up. We’re in discussions with four and the quicker we can get them done the better.

“Will that be one every day? Hopefully! But will that be four on the same day? Who knows. We’ve just got to be patient.”

The report states that they are looking for two wing-backs and two strikers, so it will be hoped the players ‘lined up’ can address their need for players in these positions. The two loan players are away on pre-season tours abroad and so should be tied up after they return.

A huge plus for Preston North End…

Having been relatively active in the window already and having not lost too many players from in and around the first-team, they look to be in a significantly better position than they were at this point last season.

A further four signings would massively boost their chances of pushing towards the play-off spots, which will ultimately be their goal coming into the upcoming campaign.

Out wide and up top are the two glaring areas in need of new recruits ahead of the new season. Options on the left look stronger with the signing of Robbie Brady but given that central midfielder Brad Potts was the go-to man on the right, that area needs bolstering.

Loan star Cameron Archer was a huge hit last season but his return to Aston Villa leaves just Emil Riis, Sean Maguire and Ched Evans up top, so it will be a welcome sight to see another striker or two come through the doors at Deepdale.