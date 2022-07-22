Watford star wanted by La Liga side, report reveals

Watford favourite Kiko Femenia has attracted interest from Villarreal in Spain and the clubs are reportedly in advanced talks, as per The Athletic’s live transfer blog (July 21st, 21:51).

Femenia, 31, has spent the past five seasons playing for the Hornets.

Femenia has played in both the Premier League and the Championship for Watford. He registered 27 appearances in the top-flight last season, earning five assists.

Having signed back in 2017, the Spanish right-wing-back has become a fan favourite at Vicarage Road. The experienced defender was expected to be a pivotal player under Rob Edwards this season in Watford’s push for an immediate return to Premier League football, but it now appears that won’t be the case.

A recent report from The Athletic states both the Hornets and Villarreal are in advanced talks to complete a permanent deal this summer. The deal is looking more and more likely and so soon to the Championship season, this isn’t what fans would’ve wanted.

A big blow…

Losing the former Barcelona B defender would be a big blow for Edwards’ side.

It would leave his squad quite bare in that area and as a manager who utilises wing-backs he may need to delve into the market for a replacement.

Watford mustn’t let this distract them from the huge challenge that lies ahead of them and the Hornets need to get on with their business in an efficient fashion. Their promotion rivals are very active in the current window and the competition seems to be growing tougher as the season edges closer.

The 2022/23 season begins in just over a week and it’ll be interesting to see, if this deal does go through, how Watford deal with the loss of a long-standing member of their squad.