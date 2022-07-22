Watford hold talks with released Fulham man

Watford have held talks with released Fulham Cyrus Christie, reports The Athletic.

Christie, 29, is a free agent following his release from Fulham at the end of last season.

The Republic of Ireland international spent four years with the club but fell out of favour towards the end of his stay, spending the entirety of the 2020/21 season on loan with Nottingham Forest and the second half of last season with Swansea City.

But Christie impressed for the Swans, scoring three and assisting four in 23 league ouitngs.

The Welsh club were keen on a permanent signing but haven’t pursued one, and now The Athletic say that Watford are keen on the right-back.

Watford have had a fairly subdued summer transfer window so far. But Rob Edwards is starting to get some new signings across the line with Vakoun Bayo, Rey Manaj and Ben Hamer having all joined his side now.

Christie – a solid signing for the Hornets…

Christie is a really decent right wing-back. He’s got bags of experience in the Championship and on the international stage too.

And the Irishman is also a great right-back to have in the modern game given his attacking attributes and his pace down the flank too.

Watford could do with someone new in that position and on a free transfer, Christie would be a really shrewd capture.

But Swansea City were priced out of a move for Christie, so what Watford might have to pay in wages remains to be seen.

All in all though, Christie would be a solid signing for Watford, who face Sheffield United in their first game of the 2022/23 season next month.