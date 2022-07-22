Sunderland sign Burnley youngster for undisclosed fee

Sunderland have signed youngster Max Thompson from Burnley for an undisclosed fee, the Black Cats have announced.

Sunderland’s summer transfer window is really starting to take shape now, with the club announcing the signing of four new young players today.

Those include Ben Crompton and Callum Wilson from Shrewsbury Town, Owen Robinson from AFC Fylde and Thompson from Burnley.

Thompson, 20, spent eight years with Manchester United as a youngster before moving to Everton, and then to Burnley in 2019.

He made his Premier League debut for the Clarets during the 2019/20 season and has been a prolific name for the club’s U23 side over the past two seasons, scoring 17 goals across the two Premier League 2 seasons combined.

All four players will initially join the Black Cats’ U21 side, and all four are also expected to travel to Canada as part of the U21’s pre-season preparations.

Moving on up…

Sunderland have a really clear and sustainable transfer philosophy now. Under the ownership of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus the Wearsiders are starting to build foundations for the future, with these four new signings indicative of the club’s newfound focus on youth recruitment and development.

Thompson is the standout name of the four – he boasts some impressive numbers from his time at Burnley and with first-team opportunities perhaps limited there, he’ll now try his luck with Sunderland.

In time, Thompson could yet make his way into Alex Neil’s first-team at the Stadium of Light, with fans thoroughly excited for the 2022/23 season and for the future beyond that too.

Sunderland kick off their new season against Coventry City later this month.