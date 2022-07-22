Stoke City set to seal loan swoop for Premier League midfielder – Hull City, Rotherham United were keen

Stoke City are set to complete a season-long loan deal for midfielder Will Smallbone, a report from the Daily Mail has said.

Stoke City have enjoyed a promising summer transfer window to date. Harry Clarke (loan), Liam McCarron, Aden Flint, Josh Laurent and Gavin Kilkenny (loan) have all made their way into Michael O’Neill’s squad ahead of the new season.

It seems business is still ongoing too, with the Potters said to be Alfie Mawson‘s most likely destination while Dwight Gayle nears a permanent move to Staffordshire.

Now, it has been claimed by the Daily Mail that Southampton man Smallbone could also be on his way to Stoke City.

It is claimed that the promising midfielder is in line for a new contract at St. Mary’s and is now ‘on the verge’ of joining the Potters on a season-long loan deal.

Fellow Championship sides Hull City, Rotherham United and clubs from abroad were keen, but it seems a move to O’Neill’s side awaits.

A well-stocked midfield…

Should Smallbone’s move to Stoke City go through, O’Neill will have a well-stocked midfield department.

Kilkenny and Laurent have already joined to bolster his options. Lewis Baker, Sam Clucas, Jordaon Thompson and Peter Etebo are all on the books, although it has been said the latter is expected to move on. Nick Powell is an option in central midfield too, although he is best used in a more advanced role.

Smallbone’s versatility will make him of good use to O’Neill and co. The 22-year-old can play further forward as an attacking midfielder and has been deployed out on the right before as well as in central midfield.