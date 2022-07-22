Stoke City frontrunners to secure deal for free agent defender

Stoke City have already been active in the transfer window, recruiting Aden Flint, Harry Clarke (loan), Liam McCarron, Josh Laurent and Gavin Kilkenny (loan). It seems another addition may not be far away either, with Dwight Gayle said to be nearing a move.

Now, it has been suggested that the Potters are the favourites to sign free agent Mawson.

Speaking on Twitter, journalist Baker has said that the bet365 Stadium is ‘the most likely destination’ for the 28-year-old centre-back after he was let go by Fulham earlier this summer.

Stoke now appears to be the most likely destination for former Fulham, Swansea and Wycombe defender Alfie Mawson #scfc #ffc #chairboys — Ian Baker (@ianbakersport) July 21, 2022

He had fallen down the pecking order at Craven Cottage, with injuries playing a big part in his lengthy absence from the side.

However, he remained an important part of Marco Silva’s squad, drawing wide praise for his leadership qualities despite his limited game time.

A worthwhile addition for the Potters?

One more option at centre-back wouldn’t go amiss for Stoke City.

New signing Flint, Phil Jagielka, Ben Wilmot and the currently sidelined Harry Souttar are the main options at the heart of defence, so Mawson could be a smart signing. Loan man Clarke has played as a central defender before too.

Mawson’s pedigree and leadership could see him become an important player for Michael O’Neill, and as a free agent, it will be a deal the club can get done on the cheap too.

It remains to be seen if the move gets done, but it would be another smart signing for the Potters ahead of the new season.