Sky Sports pundit says Sunderland summer signing ‘has a point to prove’

Sunderland announced the signing of Jack Clarke from Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month and Sky Sports pundit and presenter David Prutton has had his say on the transfer in the Mirror’s Championship Review.

Sunderland have brought in four first-team players already this window as they look to improve their squad in the hopes of maintaining their Championship status come the end of next season.

The Black Cats had Clarke on loan in the 2020/21 campaign, scoring once and registering four assists in 20 appearances in League One, 11 of which were starts.

He re-joins Alex Neil’s side permanently, signing a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee, and his arrival has caught the eye of Prutton. Speaking on the Mirror’s Championship Review, the Sky Sports presenter and pundit says the 21-year-old has a point to prove.

“They knew of Jack and what type of player he was by having him under their wing last season. I think he has a point to prove, and I don’t think that is too outlandish to say,” he said.

“For a guy that burst onto the scene with Leeds, got a massive move to Spurs and is now looking to reassert himself and show what he can do.”

Clarke needs to hit the ground running…

Clarke will be hoping to have an instant impact when Sunderland play their first Championship fixture in over three years when they face off against Coventry City on July 31st.

Prutton is right in his assessment, as Clarke will want to prove himself at his new permanent club. He showed flashes of what he can do in his loan spell at the Stadium of Light last term, but now as an official Sunderland player he will really want to take himself to the next level in the new season.

Things didn’t work out for the youngster in his big move to Tottenham Hotspur and so he will need to re-establish himself in first-team football as quickly as possible. He is a talented player and so Sunderland fans will be hoping he can impress in the Championship again, just as he did before with Leeds United.

With the Black Cats having made four signings so far this summer with Clarke joining Daniel Ballard, Leon Dajaku and Aji Alese as new arrivals, they may need a couple of more additions to help them up the table, but they are going the right way in helping them achieve their goal of maintaining their Championship status.