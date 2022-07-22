Sheffield Wednesday in discussions over deal for sought-after Championship striker

Sheffield Wednesday were linked with a move for Simmonds earlier this month, with fellow League One side MK Dons credited with interest alongside the Owls.

It then emerged earlier this week that Barnsley had joined the race for the former Manchester City talent. Simmonds could be on his way out of Birmingham City this summer, with the Blues willing to let him leave for nothing.

Now, speaking in a fan Q&A for Yorkshire Live, trusted reporter Howson has issued the latest on the striker’s situation.

Howson has said that Sheffield Wednesday are now in talks with the Championship club over a deal for the young striker. He adds that he ‘suspects’ Simmonds, who has been on the Owls’ radar for a long time, would be an addition to the U21s side.

Ready for a fight?

If Simmonds was to join up with Wednesday’s U21s initially, the Manchester-born forward would have to be ready to prove himself in the youth ranks before pushing for a senior breakthrough.

The 21-year-old has already spent the vast majority of his career playing youth football, most of which came with Manchester City.

Simmonds has played twice for Birmingham City‘s seniors and although a move down to League One would surely increase his chances of regular first-team football, a start in the U21s could await him at Hillsborough given the strength of their current striking options.

It remains to be seen just how the rumoured pursuit pans out though. The youngster has some solid options available and with over a month left in the window, there’s not a need to rush the deal through just yet.