Sheffield Wednesday could consider loan exit for defender

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has suggested the Owls could consider sending David Agbontohoma out on loan ahead of the new season.

Sheffield Wednesday confirmed earlier this week that youngster Agbontohoma has put pen to paper on a new deal at Hillsborough.

Though the length of the deal was not mentioned, it’s a show of faith in the promising defender as he looks to forge a career in the senior game after spells in Arsenal and Southampton’s youth academies.

Now, Moore has spoken about Agbontohoma’s current situation, admitting his short-term future remains undecided.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, the Sheffield Wednesday boss confirmed that the 20-year-old will be in and around the first-team but suggested that they could consider a possible loan exit for the central defender. Here’s what he had to say:

“We’ll have him in training and around the first team because in terms of where he’s at, he needs it.

“He needs to be up against the likes of Josh (Windass), Greggers (Lee Gregory) and Pato (Callum Paterson) because they’ll test him.

“We’ll look at him in terms of whether a loan would give him some frontline football where he could get half a season on loan, maybe get 20 or so games in, and that will put some power in him, help his understanding and help him grow.”

The best next step?

As well as played twice for the Owls’ first-team, Agbontohoma found regular minutes in the U23s.

It looks as though Moore is keen to see how he fares on the senior stage on a consistent basis though, and a loan could be best for that.

Sheffield Wednesday have a wealth of solid senior options at the heart of defence. New signings Michael Ihiekwe, Ben Heneghan and Akin Famewo have joined Dominic Iorfa in the defensive ranks, while Liam Palmer can play as a centre-back as well if needs be.

That means Agbontohoma could find regular minutes hard to come by at Hillsborough, potentially opening the door for a temporary exit.

It remains to be seen what Moore and co decide to do with the youngster though, with helping his development the priority.