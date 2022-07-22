Reporter says Sheffield Wednesday midfielder ‘could leave’ this summer with ‘a few clubs interested’

ExaminerLive reporter Dom Howson thinks Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Alex Hunt could be on the move this summer.

Sheffield Wednesday have had another busy summer transfer window, ahead of another season in League One.

Darren Moore rebuilt the squad last time round and guided Wednesday to a play-off finish. But it wasn’t to be for the Owls who begin a second successive third tier campaign against Portsmouth next week.

This summer, Moore has further bolstered his midfield options with Will Vaulks and Tyreeq Bakinson.

They join a Wednesday side already boasting a lot of midfielders, and when asked in a recent ExaminerLive Q&A whether this could prompt a midfield departure this summer, Howson said:

“I think the midfielder who could leave is Alex Hunt. Darren Moore has said he will make a decision on the futures of Ryan Galvin and Hunt following the conclusion of their pre-season programme.

“It is tough for Hunt. I don’t see him getting a look in and he needs to be playing regular first team football at this stage of his career. A loan move to a League Two club would probably make sense and I think there are a few clubs interested in taking Hunt on loan.”

Hunt got his first proper taste of first-team football last season. He was sent out on loan to Grimsby Town for the first half of the campaign and then to Oldham Athletic for the second, with the 22-year-old racking up 31 league appearances across both spells combined.

Is another loan move the best move for Hunt this summer?

Yes, it seems that way. Wednesday have a lot of options in the middle of the park and like Howson says, Hunt would probably be well down in the pecking order if he stayed at Hillsborough next season.

A League Two loan move could be the best bet – Wednesday won’t want to loan him to a League One rival but they’ll surely want him to play in the Football League, so a League Two loan may be the best bet.

He’s certainly a player with potential and he impressed last season, especially for Grimsby – if Hunt can have an impressive 2022/23 campaign then he could yet work his way into Moore’s first-team plans this time next next year.