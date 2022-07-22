QPR, Blackburn Rovers keeping tabs on goalscoring midfielder

QPR and Blackburn Rovers have both been credited with interest in Oxford United midfielder Cameron Brannagan.

QPR and Blackburn Rovers are both entering the new season at the start of a new chapter.

While the R’s embark on the post-Mark Warburton era under the management of Michael Beale, Rovers have Jon Dahl Tomasson at the helm following the five-year reign of Tony Mowbray.

Now, it has been claimed the Championship pair have both identified Oxford United star Brannagan as a possible target.

The Lancashire Telegraph has said that the former Liverpool midfielder is said to be on the radar at Ewood Park, while QPR are thought to be showing an interest.

It comes after another strong season at the Kassam Stadium for Brannagan. He proved to be a serious goal threat from central midfield, managing a strong haul of 14 League One goals in 41 outings. Four of those came during a massive 7-2 win over Gillingham back in January too.

Time to make the step up?

After impressing in League One for the best part of four-and-a-half years, it’s somewhat of a surprise that Brannagan isn’t plying his trade in the Championship already.

He has been an influential figure in the U’s midfielder for some time now, managing 29 goals and 17 assists in 188 appearances. His leadership credentials have been on show too, captaining Karl Robinson’s side on a few occasions last season.

It remains to be seen if either QPR or Blackburn Rovers end up firming up their interest in Brannagan this summer.

However, given his pedigree in League One, he could prove to be a smart pickup as both sides look to enjoy a strong start to their respective new eras.