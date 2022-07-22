Plymouth Argyle boss Schumacher makes exciting transfer budget admission

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher has admitted his budget isn’t completely depleted and that there’s still money left.

Schumacher took the helm of the club following Ryan Lowe’s departure to join Championship side Preston North End last season.

The Pilgrims finished 7th in League One last season, but the future is looking more positive than ever.

For a long period of time during the 2021/22 season, Plymouth Argyle looked like the team to beat, but unfortunately, they fell off at the latter stages.

Argyle have strengthened well so far this summer adding youth and experience to their squad ahead of another year in the third tier, but there is still money to be spent should Schumacher opt to use it.

Speaking to Plymouth Live on the budget, Schumacher said:

“There is still a little bit of room in the budget in case we need it. We have to just now be patient.

“The transfer window shuts on September 1 and there is probably five or six games before that happens.

“I’m cautious not to just go out and chuck all the budget away in case an emergency occurs and we need to do something. We have to be mindful of where we are at, but also be ready to move in case we need to.”

It sounds as if Schumacher is going to wait until the season begins and assess where his squad are at and what improvements are necessary.

A calm approach…

This approach definitely is reassuring for Plymouth Argyle supporters. Their boss is clearly sticking to a plan and that can only be a good sign.

Where Schumacher may want to reinforce remains to be seen, but considering James Bolton is out injured for the time being, a defensive option may be considered.

Schumacher seems content to go into the opening few games of the season with his current crop of players, which shows confidence in his squad. If the players can feed off that confidence and show that on the pitch, Plymouth Argyle could be a force to be reckoned with this season.

The League One competition is going to be arguably tougher than last year and many teams are hoping for a spot inside the top six this time around.

Starting on the front foot is crucial and Plymouth Argyle open their season with a game against newly-relegated Barnsley on July 30th.