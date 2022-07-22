Neil Warnock has his say on Michael Beale and QPR’s promotion credentials

Ex-QPR manager Neil Warnock has played down QPR’s chances of promotion next season.

Warnock, now 73, was in charge of QPR between 2010 and 2012, and then again briefly in 2015.

Since his initial departure, the R’s have had seven permanent managers in place, with Michael Beale being the eighth.

And speaking on talkSPORT recently (via West London Sport), the veteran manager has had his say on QPR’s promotion credentials going into the 2022/23 season.

“I don’t think so, personally,” Warnock said, when asked if he thinks the R’s can challenge for promotion next season.

“But you just don’t know with QPR. I think they’ve gone in a different direction and are looking to bring players through.”

For Beale, it’s a first managerial job after several years of coaching with the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Rangers and Aston Villa.

He’s a name held in high regards in the coaching community and QPR fans are quietly optimistic for the upcoming season, and indeed the future of their club with Beale at the wheel.

Speaking on Beale’s decision to take on the QPR job, Warnock said:

“Sometimes you just feel you’ve had enough – ‘I’ve got to have a go’. If you go through life not having a go then you regret it. So if you get a chance like that…for your first club to be QPR, it’s fantastic.

“And all credit to Les Ferdinand – they’ve given him (Beale) the confidence: ‘We think you’re the right man for the job and we’ll support you’.

“I think they’ll go a bit more down the youth side. But you just don’t know – there’s always somebody who shocks you in that league.”

So, can QPR challenge for promotion?

It’s difficult to predict how QPR will perform next season given the fact that their going into the new season under new management – and a manager who is taking on his first managerial job.

The signs have been positive so far but it could yet take one or two seasons for Beale to really put his own stamp on the side, so patience is definitely needed.

It’s difficult to see QPR struggling in their first season under Beale, but fans would probably settle for a top-half finish. That alone though could be difficult with a lot of teams looking like play-off contenders – or at least top 10 contenders – ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

The R’s get underway v Blackburn Rovers at the end of this month.