Millwall looking to secure future of midfield star

Millwall man Mitchell has been in and around the first-team at The Den since making his debut at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

The 2021/22 season was where he really nailed down a place in Gary Rowett’s starting XI though. The 21-year-old notched up 45 appearances across all competitions, starting in 35 Championship games. Now, it seems the Lions are keen to reward him with a new deal.

According to a report from Football League World, Millwall and Mitchell are in advanced talks over a fresh contract.

The length of the proposed deal is not mentioned in the report, though it will surely be encouraging news for supporters as the club move to secure the future of the popular academy graduate.

Kicking on in Bermondsey…

After nailing down a starting spot last season, Mitchell will be hoping to maintain his upward trajectory in the new campaign.

George Honeyman will provide competition for a place in the side following his arrival from Hull City while versatile loan man Jamie Shackleton is also another option in the middle. They join Mitchell, George Saville, Ryan Leonard and George Evans in Rowett’s midfield ranks.

The competition should help Mitchell develop further, hopefully pushing the academy graduate to new levels in the new season.

It remains to be seen if he does end up penning a new deal though as talks reportedly reach an advanced stage. He last signed a new contract back in March 2020, though the length of the deal was not disclosed.