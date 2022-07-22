Middlesbrough boss makes exciting transfer revelation in hunt for new strikers

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has revealed to BBC Radio Tees Sport that his side have made offers for three Premier League strikers.

Middlesbrough need to address their lack of strikers as quickly as possible as they gear up for their televised season opener with West Brom next weekend.

At present, they have just two first-team strikers at their disposal in Duncan Watmore and Josh Coburn, but are actively pursuing targets in order to bolster their attacking options.

So far this summer Boro have signed two goalkeepers, Zack Steffen and Liam Roberts, and two defenders, Darragh Lenihan and Ryan Giles, but no forward players as of yet.

There have been several strikers linked in recent weeks, with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur’s Troy Parrott, Southampton’s Adam Armstrong and Brentford’s Marcus Forss all mentioned.

Speaking to BBC Radio Tees Sport, Boro boss Wilder gave a positive transfer update, stating that they have made offers for three strikers in the Premier League, although he kept tight-lipped on the names of those players.

“Cards on the table, there are three strikers that we have made bids for and we’re now waiting on Premier League clubs to bring players in that allows them to let those players leave,” he said.

“That will then allow us to accelerate that discussion. And in terms of them wanting to come to the football club, there is absolutely no doubt in that.”

A huge development for Middlesbrough…

This is seemingly the only problem position left to address this window for Middlesbrough.

They have bolstered their ranks in other areas, signing goalkeepers and defenders and their midfield options were strong already coming into the season. A striker or two is what they need to jump up into the division’s top six and so the update is a huge boost.

However, that’s not to say that all three proposals don’t get turned down, but it is positive to know Wilder and Boro are pursuing targets and are making strides in the transfer market.

Their hands are tied somewhat given the clubs in the Premier League may need to sign players in order for their fringe players to depart. But if they do sign players, then Boro’s proposition looks favourable.