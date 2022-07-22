League One side set to tie up loan deal for Chelsea talent

MK Dons are poised to complete the signing of Chelsea youngster Henry Lawrence on a season-long loan deal after he underwent a medical on Thursday.

Chelsea sent versatile talent Lawrence out on loan to AFC Wimbledon last season to give him the chance to pick up some valuable senior experience away from Stamford Bridge.

The 20-year-old played 32 times for the Dons, mainly operating in his natural role as a right-back.

Now, it has been claimed the four-time England U20 international is set for a temporary return to League One.

As per Nathan Gissing, MK Dons are set to complete the signing of Lawrence on a season-long loan deal. It is said that the London-born defender had a medical on Thursday ahead of his proposed move to Stadium MK as he looks to pick up more game time in England’s third-tier.

Henry Lawrence will join MK Dons on a season-long loan. 🤝

Lawrence underwent his medical today ahead of joining the League One side.

🩺 #CFC — Nathan Gissing (@Nathan_Gissing) July 21, 2022

Should the move go through, he will become Liam Manning’s 12th signing of the summer and the third loan addition following temporary deals for Louie Barry and Jamie Cumming.

Competition on the right…

Last season, Manning shuffled through a few options on his right-hand side.

Peter Kioso was impressing as a right wing-back, battling with Tennai Watson for the starting berth before he returned to parent club Luton Town. Aston Villa talent Kaine Kesler then came in and made the starting spot his own after arriving on loan in January but he is now back at Villa Park.

That means it looks like it will be Watson and the seemingly inbound Lawrence battling it out for the starting role as Manning’s right wing-back at MK Dons, making for an intriguing fight for minutes in Buckinghamshire.