League One club cast eyes over free agent after failed Portsmouth trial

Portsmouth‘s recent trialist Jonathan Afolabi has been on trial with fellow League One side Forest Green Rovers, Gloucestershire Live has said.

Forest Green Rovers have endured a busy summer transfer window to date. While the loss of manager Rob Edwards and key players like Kane Wilson and Ebou Adams have come as blows, recruitment has been strong under new boss Ian Burchnall.

David Davis, Kyle McAllister, Reece Brown, Armani Little, Jacob Jones, Alfie Burnett, Corey O’Keeffe, Oliver Casey (loan) and Harru Boyes (loan) have all made their way to The New Lawn as the club embark on their first season in League One.

Now, as per Gloucestershire Live, Rovers have been taking a look at another possible addition.

It is claimed that free agent striker Afolabi has been on trial with Burchnall’s side following his departure from Celtic.

The 22-year-old has also spent time on trial with Portsmouth this summer, though he was unable to land a deal at Fratton Park.

In need of another striker?

As it stands, Burchnall has Jamille Matt, Matty Stevens and Josh March as his options at the top of the pitch.

Stevens suffered an ACL injury towards the latter stages of last season though, so another striker certainly wouldn’t go amiss. Both Matt and Stevens were vital in Forest Green‘s success but with League One football on the horizon, the goalscoring burden can’t just rest on their shoulders, especially with the latter sidelined.

Afolabi’s record in senior football isn’t the best but at 22, he remains a promising talent and still has plenty of room to develop.

It remains to be seen if he can land a deal with Rovers though as his hunt for a new team continues.