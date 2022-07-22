Latest Watford news: Talks held with defender after Fulham release, PL interest in star man persists + more

New Watford boss Rob Edwards will be looking to make a good impression on the fans by making some impressive signings.

With it looking increasingly likely after relegation that key players will depart, Edwards will have to bring in some quality players that can hit the ground running for their promotion bid.

Key forward Emmanuel Dennis is among the key players that have been attracting interest from top-flight clubs during the transfer window. The Daily Mail have revealed that Nottingham Forest are among those plotting a move for Dennis with Watford asking for £25m for the 24-year-old.

According to TalkSPORT, West Ham United are looking at a double swoop for Dennis and teammate Ismaila Sarr. This had also been reported by ExWHUemployee in the past. Everton appear to have cooled their interest in Dennis and are looking at other targets right now, as per The Athletic (via Liverpool Echo).

The Athletic has also said that Watford defender Kiko Femenia is attracting interest from Villarreal, with the Hornets and the La Liga side in advanced talks over a possible exit. The 31-year-old Spaniard is entering his sixth season at Vicarage Road and a move back to a huge club in Spain could be an attractive option.

Watford goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg has emerged as a target for St Johnstone, The Scottish Sun has said. The report doesn’t clarify if St. Johnstone are after a loan or permanent deal, but given that the Hornets currently have four goalkeepers currently on the books, there could be room for one to move on.

Finally, one potential incoming could be right back Cyrus Christie. The Athletic have also revealed that Watford have held talks over a possible deal for the defender after his departure from Fulham. The 29-year-old could be a solid signing for the Hornets in that right-back position, especially if Femenia leaves.