Latest Preston North End news: Chelsea man on the radar, rival manager sends transfer message + more

Preston North End have made some shrewd signings so far in the transfer window as they gear up for the 2022/23 campaign.

Ryan Lowe has been preparing for his first full season in charge by making use of the free agent market.

Robbie Brady, Ben Woodburn, David Cornell and Freddie Woodman have all come through the door. However, speculation continues to circulate regarding more potential additions.

Preston North End have previously been credited with interest in West Brom forward and former Lilywhite Callum Robinson. Ryan Lowe has admitted his admiration for the versatile attacker, who could be among those let go by West Brom this summer.

Baggies boss Steve Bruce has since commented on the matter, calling on Preston North End to ‘put their money where their mouth is’ amid the continued speculation surrounding Robinson’s future.

North End captain Alan Browne recently revealed that he’d ‘love it’ if Robinson made a return to Deepdale and was ‘surprised’ when the links emerged.

Elsewhere, it has been said by The Athletic that Aston Villa are poised to make a decision on young striker Cameron Archer’s immediate future soon. Preston North End have been heavily linked with a reunion with the promising striker after his impressive stay at Deepdale last season and it seems they will soon learn his fate

Archer has been impressing in the first-team out on Aston Villa’s pre-season tour in Australia, drawing praise from manager Steven Gerrard.

Finally, Lancs Live have reported that Preston North End are targeting Chelsea’s Dujon Sterling. The 22-year-old has had previous loan spells at rivals Blackpool and Wigan Athletic. Sterling would be a good option to fill Lowe’s vacant right-wing-back spot.

The report says that a loan move is Sterling’s ‘preference’. However, he could be tempted into a permanent deal with only one year left on his deal at Chelsea.

Preston North End’s 2022/23 campaign gets underway with an away fixture against Wigan Athletic.