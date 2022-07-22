Latest Norwich City news: Canaries casting eyes over Brazilian trio, key man drawing European interest + more

Norwich City appear to be going for a quality over quantity approach when it comes to their transfer business ahead of the new season.

The Canaries have only made two signings so far in the window, with Isaac Hayden and Gabriel Sara the only arrivals.

As is usually the case with relegated sides, plenty have head for the exit door, and it seems that pattern could continue amid a whole host of rumours regarding potential departures.

Firstly, key player Max Aarons has been subject to interest from European trio Borussia Monchengladbach, Wolfsburg and Marseille according to Football Insider. It has been claimed that Everton are showing an interest in Aarons too, with a report from The Sun citing a £15m asking price.

The 22-year-old old has shown that he has the talent to play at a higher level than the Championship and at his age, he has plenty of time to maximise his potential in the years to come.

Pierre Lees-Melou is set to leave Norwich City and return to Ligue 1 with Stade Brestois, as per French reports. The Telegraph’s John Percy has revealed that Lees-Melou will leave for around £3.5m and that a medical is poised to take place on Friday.

Norwich City forward Christos Tzolis is set to join Dutch side FC Twente on loan, according to The Athetic. Tzolis made the move to Carrow Road last summer in what looked like decent signing, but he struggled to make an impact in the Premier League and it will be hoped a temporary exit can help him further his development.

The Canaries have also given trials to Brazilian youngsters Lucas Ronier, 17, Thalisson, 20, and Biel, 20. This comes as part of their partnership with Cortitiba, as per Pink Un.

The report states that as part of the partnership deal the two sides will share recruitment data and analysis among other things as the club look to utilise the South American market.

Norwich City begin their 2022/23 campaign with an away trip to Cardiff City.