Latest Derby County news: Rams keen on free agent right-back, Scotland international targeted + more

Derby County’s preparations for the 2022/23 campaign are in full flow following their summer takeover.

The Rams have already added a whole host of quality players and speculation continues to circulate regarding more potential additions. Liam Rosenior will lead the team into the opening day of the season but remains interim manager with every bit of support to make the job his.

Elsewhere, Football Insider have revealed that Derby County are in the race to sign free agent Tommy Smith. The Rams will have to battle it out with Middlesbrough who are also keen on the 30-year-old. Smith is currently on-trial at Middlesbrough. Therefore if offered a contract, having spent pre-season at the club and being in the Championship could make Boro a more attractive option.

Derby County and Bristol City are both keen on making a move Aberdeen centre-back David Bates, as per The Daily Record. Pride Park and Ashton Gate have been named as ‘possible destinations’ for Bates. The Rams aren’t short of centre-backs so unless its comes at a good price a move for Bates may not be an intelligent one.

Derby County have given free agent winger Amadou Diallo a trial. The 19-year-old recently departed from West Ham United. Diallo then went on-trial at Chelsea but wasn’t offered a contract. Rosenior has been full of positivity towards Diallo praising his ‘really good pedigree’.

Derby County are rivalling Sheffield Wednesday in the race to sign Nice forward Deji Sotona, as per Football Insider. Sotana left Manchester United in 2020 with the hope of finding first-team football. The 19-year-old moved to Nice but it didn’t quite materialise for him. Sotana is now free to leave Nice and Derby County are keen on the youngster.

Derby County’s 2022/23 campaign begins with home fixture against Oxford United.