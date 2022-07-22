Hull City owner says Keane Lewis-Potter was ‘controlled by his agent’ after sealing move to Brentford

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali believes Keane Lewis-Potter was ‘controlled by his agent’ after sealing a move to Brentford earlier this month.

Brentford broke their transfer record for a second time this summer when they signed Lewis-Potter from Hull City.

The England U21 man signed a six-year deal with the Bees for a reported fee rising to £20million. But Tigers owner Ilicali is not happy with how the move went through.

Speaking to HullLive, the Turkish owner said:

“Selling Keane was a transfer I would not have wanted to do. I said previously that I would not sell him for £30million even if there was an offer.

“Of course, I was saying that if he wanted to be with us. Unfortunately, I had a meeting with him – he’s such a nice boy and he gave us positive feelings in that meeting – but his agent was in a mood that if he didn’t leave the club it would be the end of his life.

“He was disrespectful towards our club in the way he was talking, it made me want to see what Keane felt about it – I think he was controlled by his agent and wanted to leave, too.”

Lewis-Potter’s move to Brentford seemed to drag on for a week or two. Hull City were obviously keen to keep hold of the youngster but it was always going to be a challenge to do so, with Brentford rivalled by a number of Premier League teams for the signing.

What was said between Lewis-Potter, his agent and Ilicali is only known by those three. Ilicali is clearly a passionate owner and feels like Lewis-Potter was nudged towards the Hull City exit, but that’s modern football.

Agents are a growing driving force in the transfer market and Lewis-Potter’s agent got him a good deal – six years with an up-and-coming Premier League side in Brentford.

Hull City have since moved on, making some impressive signings in the likes of Ozan Tufan, Jean Michael Seri, Oscar Estupinan and Dogukan Sink.

The money made from Lewis-Potter’s sale is seemingly already being put to use, so it’s not all doom and gloom for Hull City and Ilicali.

The Tigers begin their 2022/23 season with a home game v Bristol City later this month.