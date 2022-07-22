Everton and Nottingham Forest in two-horse race to sign Burnley man, says reporter

Everton and Nottingham Forest are believed to be the teams Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet may sign for this summer, according to journalist Ed Aarons.

Cornet, 25, joined Burnley last season and featured heavily for the Clarets in the Premier League.

The Ivory Coast international played in 26 top flight games, scoring nine and assisting another in his maiden Premier League season.

Unfortunately, Cornet’s efforts weren’t able to keep Burnley afloat and they were relegated into the Championship.

The Clarets signed Cornet from Olympique Lyon for a reported fee of £12.9million and following his relegation a release clause of £17.5million has become available, which has seemingly triggered the interest of many.

However, it appears it’s now a two-horse race for Cornet’s signature with both Everton and Nottingham Forest battling it out, with the former having a loan bid rejected last week.

Understand it is between Everton and Forest to sign Maxwell Cornet from Burnley. Everton had loan bid rejected last week — Ed Aarons (@ed_aarons) July 21, 2022

A fight to keep him?

Vincent Kompany will find it hard to retain Cornet’s services this summer, but he’s not doing a bad job at it as things stand.

Frank Lampard’s Everton are yet to make any real moves this summer meaning they either have money to spend, or they’re being too reluctant and they won’t match the release clause.

On the other end of the spectrum to this, Steve Cooper’s Forest side have brought in more than ten fresh faces, including the recent signing of Jesse Lingard which reportedly deducts £150,000-a-week from their wage bill, meaning at some point Forest have to stop splashing the cash.

Kompany appears to know what he wants and the Clarets business this summer has been shrewd so Burnley fans can be confident that if Cornet is sold, the money is used sufficiently.

If Cornet remains at the club, there is no doubt he can prove a huge part of Burnley’s chances of achieving promotion back to the Premier League.

The Championship season kicks off in a weeks time with Burnley facing Huddersfield Town in the season opener.