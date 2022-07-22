Emmanuel Dennis latest: Everton cool interest in £25m man whilst West Ham plot double Watford swoop

Watford’s Emmanuel Dennis has been the subject of transfer interest this summer, after his impressive maiden season in the Premier League.

Dennis only joined Watford last summer. During the 2020/21 season, the Nigerian failed to score a single league in spells at both Club Brugge and FC Koln, but he scored 10 for Watford last time round.

The 24-year-old also recorded six assists too, giving him a total of 16 goals contributions in 33 Premier League outings despite his side’s struggles and eventual relegation.

As transfer interest in Dennis heats up, here’s a look at the latest headlines and rumours…

The latest…

Earlier this week, Daily Mail revealed that Nottingham Forest are plotting a move for Dennis – the same report also said that Watford wanted £25million for the attacker.

Since then, it’s again been claimed that West Ham are looking into a possible double swoop for Dennis and his Watford teammate Ismaila Sarr.

This same story was reported by ExWHUemployee at the start of the summer but talkSPORT have made the claims again.

And lastly, it’s been suggested that Everton are cooling their interest in Dennis for the time being.

A recent report from The Athletic (via Liverpool Echo) says that Everton are looking at other transfer targets right now, and that they are not actively pursuing a move for Dennis.

For Watford then, they seemingly have no shortage of interest in Dennis and they could yet make a decent bit of money from his potential sale.

But new manager Rob Edwards will surely be coy on losing both Dennis and Sarr, although both potential sales would give the club some huge funding going into the next season and beyond.

The Hornets’ 2022/23 campaign opens up against Sheffield United at the start of next month.