Emerging story regarding Middlesbrough man Tavernier and Bournemouth is quashed by local source

Bournemouth are not in advanced talks to sign Middlesbrough’s Marcus Tavernier, reports The Daily Echo.

Tavernier has been heavily linked with a move away from Middlesbrough this week.

It’s been revealed that both Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest have tabled multiple bids for the midfielder, with Football Insider claiming this morning that the Cherries were in advanced talks to sign Tavernier.

Middlesbrough have turned down rival bids from Premier League new boys’ Nottingham Forest & Bournemouth for Marcus Tavernier. We’re told both offers for the midfielder exceeded £10m #MFC #Boro — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) July 21, 2022

But an emerging report from local outlet The Daily Echo has revealed that Bournemouth are interested in Tavernier and that they have placed a bid for the Boro man, but that ‘negotiations have not at present reached’ an advanced stage.

Tavernier is said to be valued at around £15million by Middlesbrough, who have already sold Djed Spence to Tottenham Hotspur this week.

Boro boss Chris Wilder is keen to keep hold of Tavernier but it seems like the Englishman might be nearing a move to the Premier League.

Down to the wire…

With the new season just around the corner, the likes of Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest will surely have their sights set on their opening Premier League fixtures, and so any potential move for Tavernier could go right down to the final day of the transfer market.

Even though Wilder is keen to keep hold of him, if Tavernier is to leave then it would be best that it happens sooner rather than later, so that Boro can look to find a replacement player.

On a positive note however, if Tavernier joins Spence in leaving the Riverside this summer then it will be a compliment to Boro’s youth academy, and it will see the club net more than £30million in a single summer.

Middlesbrough open their 2022/23 Championship season with a home game v West Brom later this month.