Dwight McNeil latest: West Ham could now prioritise Burnley man whilst Newcastle United’s long-term interest is still active

Burnley’s Dwight McNeil has been attracting a lot of transfer interest this summer.

Since the Clarets’ relegation form the top flight, names like Nathan Collins, Nick Pope and James Tarkowski have all departed.

And other names like McNeil and Maxwel Cornet could yet follow them out of the Turf Moor door this summer.

McNeil has been linked with the likes of Crystal Palace and West Ham this week, but what’s the latest on the youngster?

The latest…

Sky Sports claimed that Crystal Palace and West Ham earlier this week. But trusted Burnley reporter Chris Boden quickly shut down that claim, tweeting:

Some typical transfer mischief going on, but I’m told Burnley are not in talks with anyone about Dwight McNeil. Only five or so weeks to go… — Chris Boden (@bodenknights) July 20, 2022

Soon after Sky Sports’ report, a report from Evening Standard said that Crystal Palace were ‘interested’ in McNeil, with both reports quoting a price tag of £15million.

And the same report from Evening Standard went on to say that McNeil could become a priority signing for West Ham if they fail to sign Jesse Lingard, who officially joined Nottingham Forest yesterday.

And now, a fresh report from iNews has stated that McNeil has ‘featured in discussions about the left wing vacancy’ at Newcastle United, who have a ‘long-standing interest’ in the Burnley man.

So as it stands, the Hammers may quickly become front-runners for McNeil after missing out on Lingard, but Palace and Newcastle clearly have a long-term interest in the 22-year-old.

The Clarets then seem to have a decision on their hands – do they let McNeil go this summer, and take a potential £15million fee while they can? Or do they look to keep hold of him for the upcoming Championship season.

It’s a difficult one for new manager Vincent Kompany, who sees his side get underway v Huddersfield Town at the end of the month.