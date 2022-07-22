Derby County keen on free agent currently on trial with Middlesbrough

Derby County have entered into talks with the right-back, who left Stoke City earlier this month. The 30-year-old still remains in talks with Middlesbrough however, the club where he is currently on trial during pre-season.

The Rams parted company with both Nathan Byrne and Festy Ebosele over the past few weeks and so are looking for a replacement right-back to bolster their defensive line and help them bounce back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Smith brings with him a wealth of experience having played in the Championship with both Huddersfield Town and Stoke City, whilst he also captained the Terriers during their time in the top flight.

Derby County pose a strong competitor for Middlesbrough in the race to sign Smith, yet Boro’s affiliation with the player already this summer could put them in a better position to land their transfer target.



Middlesbrough could be ahead in the pecking order…

With Smith already on trial with the Teessiders and having played in all four of their pre-season outings so far, it is expected Boro are ahead of Derby County in the running.

However, Middlesbrough already lost out to their competitors in the chase for striker David McGoldrick and so could be left in a similar situation with Smith.

Derby County would be gaining a vital piece of the puzzle if they can get a deal for the veteran done. He has experience, is good with the ball and solid defensively and so could push the Rams over their line in their pursuit to gain a place in the division’s top six next season.