Burnley bid for international defender playing in France, says reporter

Burnley are looking to further reinforce their defence and they’ve made a bid for Metz defender Boubacar Kouyate, according to Alan Nixon.

Kouyate, 25, spent last season in France’s top tier.

Playing for Metz, Kouyate registered 30 Ligue 1 appearances, scoring once from his natural centre-back position.

The Mali international has experience at the top level and Vincent Kompany is hoping to add that wealth of knowledge to his squad.

Nixon is reporting the Clarets have made a bid for Kouyate and it’s said that a fee in the region of £2.5million may be needed.

Following Metz’s relegation, it appears Kouyate may be on the move and he may be about to have his first taste of English football.

A quick adjustment…

Having never played in England before, Kouyate will need to be quick to adapt to the English game. However, there is no one better to help than Kompany. The former Manchester City captain is one of the best defenders to play in England in recent times and his guidance could help Kouyate flourish.

Burnley suffered relegation last season and it’s down to Kompany to settle into English management and guide Premier League football back to Turf Moor at the first time of asking.

The 25-year-old defender will have a point to prove after he played a role in a team who suffered the drop last season. It will be a strong test of Kouyate’s character as to whether he can pick himself back up and go again in Burnley’s quest for promotion this year, should the deal go through.

Kompany has already added City youngsters Taylor Harwood-Bellis and CJ Egan-Riley to his defence this summer and alongside Luke McNally, Kouyate could end up being the fourth reinforcement in this area.

The new season begins in exactly one week for Burnley with a game against Huddersfield Town, but this one might come just too soon for the Mali defender to be involved.