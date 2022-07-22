Bournemouth in advanced talks to sign Nottingham Forest target from Middlesbrough

Tavernier has been heavily linked with a move away from Middlesbrough this month.

He’s been mentioned alongside a number of Premier League clubs including Everton, Leicester City, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest, though it’s the latter two who seem most keen.

Bournemouth and Forest have both seen bids for Tavernier rejected this month. But Football Insider now claim that the Cherries are in advanced talks to sign Tavernier, but don’t mention a price tag.

Boro were said to want a fee in the region of £15million for the midfielder, having knocked back bids in excess of £10million.

Middlesbrough have turned down rival bids from Premier League new boys’ Nottingham Forest & Bournemouth for Marcus Tavernier. We’re told both offers for the midfielder exceeded £10m #MFC #Boro — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) July 21, 2022

A blow for Boro…

But whilst the move would be a good one for Bournemouth and for Tavernier too, it’ll come as a huge blow for Middlesbrough.

Tavernier is a key player for Chris Wilder’s side and he’ll surely have to go out and find a replacement now, with the start of the next season just a week away.

On a positive for Boro though, Tavernier was out of contract next summer and so a sale this summer makes sense, and it adds to what’s already been a fruitful summer for Middlesbrough who’ve sold Djed Spence to Spurs.

Wilder will look to take the positives out of this deal which is no doubt the transfer fee, but now the club need to allow Wilder to go out and spend that money, and bolster his side ahead of the new campaign.