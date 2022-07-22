Bournemouth in advanced talks to sign Nottingham Forest target from Middlesbrough

Bournemouth are ‘in advanced talks’to sign Middlesbrough’s Marcus Tavernier, claims Football Insider.
Tavernier has been heavily linked with a move away from Middlesbrough this month.
He’s been mentioned alongside a number of Premier League clubs including Everton, Leicester City, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest, though it’s the latter two who seem most keen.
Bournemouth and Forest have both seen bids for Tavernier rejected this month. But Football Insider now claim that the Cherries are in advanced talks to sign Tavernier, but don’t mention a price tag.
Boro were said to want a fee in the region of £15million for the midfielder, having knocked back bids in excess of £10million.
