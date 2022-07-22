Blackburn Rovers want to sign Liverpool youngster on loan

Blackburn Rovers are keen on Liverpool youngster Tyler Morton, says Alan Nixon.

Morton, 20, is a graduate of the Liverpool youth academy.

The Wallasey-born midfielder made two Premier League appearances for the Reds last season and has since become a member of the England U20 set up.

Now though, Nixon has revealed on his Patreon account that Morton is wanted on loan by Blackburn Rovers.

Nixon goes on to write that Blackburn have good relations with Liverpool, having previously helped to develop Harvey Elliott whilst he was on loan with the Lancashire club during the 2020/21 campaign.

New Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has endured a painfully slow first summer in charge of the club, but got the ball rolling with the signing of Callum Brittain from Barnsley this week.

It seems like the club are now ready to burst into life in this summer’s transfer window and, like they did last season, Rovers look set to take advantage of the Premier League loan market this summer.

Last time round the club welcomed both Jan Paul van Hecke and Reda Khadra on loan from Brighton, with both players prevailing under Tony Mowbray’s watch.

It might give the club a good reputation among Premier League clubs, but whether that might change under Tomasson’s regime remains to be seen.

Morton – a good potential signing?

Morton is obviously unproven and inexperienced. But coming from the Liverpool youth set up, he’ll surely be a player with great potential, and now might be the perfect time for him to head out on loan.

A central midfielder, Morton is more of a defensive-minded midfielder and that’s something Blackburn could do with after some key departures at the end of last season.

And Blackburn could have an advantage in pursuit of any Liverpool youngsters for that matter, given their success with Elliott a couple of seasons ago.

Blackburn’ 2022/23 campaign gets underway v QPR later this month.