Blackburn Rovers tracking 6-cap international after failed January bid

Blackburn Rovers have Barnsley star Callum Styles back on their radar, the Lancashire Telegraph has reported.

Blackburn Rovers made their first swoop for the Jon Dahl Tomasson era on Thursday, recruiting Callum Brittain from Barnsley.

The right-sided ace made the move to Ewood Park on a four-year deal, bolstering their options after the departure of Ryan Nyambe.

Now, as per the Lancashire Telegraph, Rovers have their sights set on a possible second raid on the Tykes.

It is claimed that Blackburn Rovers are ‘tracking’ Barnsley‘s Hungarian international Styles. The Championship side are said to have failed with a £1.5m offer for the Bury-born star back in the January transfer window and now, he’s back on their radar.

The report does add that while Styles is keen on leaving Oakwell, European interest in his services could make a deal expensive.

Ready and raring to go…

The good thing about a move for Styles is that he is already proven and tested in the Championship. He would know exactly what to expect from the division and wouldn’t need to take time to adapt to the league like players from other countries or other divisions do.

After switching from the middle of the park to the left-flank, Styles has returned to playing in central midfield recently.

It’s an area Blackburn Rovers need to bolster ahead of the new season and the six-time Hungary international could be the perfect player to bolster Tomasson’s ranks.

The former Bury talent is a versatile, energetic midfielder with a very high ceiling, making for an exciting addition for Rovers if their reported interest materialises into something more concrete.