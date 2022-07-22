Blackburn Rovers set sights on Blackpool star

Blackpool star Josh Bowler has emerged as a target for Blackburn Rovers, according to a report from Lancs Live.

Blackburn Rovers are looking to kick their recruitment drive into action after making Callum Brittain the first signing of Jon Dahl Tomasson’s era in charge at Ewood Park.

More new additions are needed and with little over a week until their season starts, Rovers will have to move quick if they want more fresh blood in place for the start of the new campaign.

Now, as per Lancs Live, it has been claimed Tomasson has Bowler in his sights.

It is said that Blackburn Rovers are interested in signing the winger following his strong campaign at Bloomfield Road.

The report adds that it could take as much as £3m to prize him away from Blackpool, though Bowyer is ‘not ruling out’ a move to a Championship rival and ‘would potentially be interested’ in heading to Ewood Park.

Plenty of options…

While Bowler would certainly be a statement signing for Blackburn Rovers, it begs the question, could someone be left surplus to requirements?

Rovers are already well-stocked out wide. Tyrhys Dolan, Ryan Hedges, Dilan Markanday and Ethan Walker are all natural options on the wing, while Ben Brereton Diaz and Sam Gallagher have played there before too.

A swoop for Bowler may leave one of the aforementioned wingers out of favour at Ewood Park, though it remains to be seen if their reported interest develops into anything concrete.

Chertsey-born Bowler, who managed eight goals and three assists last season, can operate on either flank though, so it would be interesting to see if Tomasson sees him more as an option on the left given that most of his current options are right-sided.