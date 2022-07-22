Blackburn Rovers’ agreed swoop for Liverpool midfielder hits obstacle

Blackburn Rovers‘ agreed loan swoop for Liverpool talent Tyler Morton is on hold due to injuries in Jurgen Klopp’s squad, reporter Rich Sharpe has said.

Liverpool and Blackburn Rovers have done business before and The Sun reporter Alan Nixon reported on his Patreon this morning (Friday) that young midfielder Morton could be the latest Anfield starlet to head on loan to Ewood Park.

The proposed deal would see him become the third Liverpool youngster to join the club on loan in as many seasons after Harvey Elliott and Leighton Clarkson’s spells in Lancashire.

However, as per Lancashire Telegraph reporter Sharpe, the deal is on hold.

Sharpe has reported on Twitter that despite the agreement between Blackburn Rovers and Liverpool over a season-long loan deal for Morton, injuries in the Premier League giants’ squad means that Morton’s move to Ewood Park is ‘on hold’.

Update: Understand the Tyler Morton deal is on hold, due to injuries within the Liverpool squad. Jurgen Klopp, at least for now, to keep the 19-year-old around his squad. Things had been agreed with the two clubs over a season-long loan deal. — Rich Sharpe (@richsharpe89) July 22, 2022

Given Morton’s talents, it will be hoped the development doesn’t mean the deal fizzles out amid this new obstacle.

Benefitting from a continuing link…

With a new manager at the helm and a director of football onboard, it seems that the relationship between Blackburn Rovers and Liverpool is still a strong one.

Despite the fact the proposed Morton deal has hit the brakes, the continued bond between the two clubs is one the Championship side can certainly benefit from. Elliott was a huge hit at Ewood Park and it will be hoped that Morton can enjoy a similar level of success if the deal is revived.

Clarkson was unable to make an impact but Morton has already been in and around Jurgen Klopp’s senior side.

The Wallasey-born 19-year-old has made nine appearances for Liverpool, playing all 90 minutes in two Champions League wins over FC Porto and AC Milan last season.